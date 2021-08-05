COOPERSTOWN — Two new exhibits are scheduled to open Saturday, Aug. 7, at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.
They include “Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur,” featuring the art of Marc Brown, creator of Arthur, a children’s book and PBS television series character and “Toying with the World: Works by Laurene Krasny Brown,” small, mostly paper pieces that, according to a media release, cultivate the intention of play.
Each exhibit will run through the end of the year.
Admission to the museum will be free for those 19 and younger for these exhibits.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
