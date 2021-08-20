GREENE — Chenango River Theatre has been been cleared to resume production.
According to a media release, the first of two planned productions will open Friday, Aug. 27 and run through Sept. 19.
“Ben Butler,” by Richard Strand and based on a true story is a comic play that takes place in the middle of the Civil War in 1861, at Virginia’s Union-held Fort Monroe under the command of General Benjamin Butler. When three escaped slaves show up seeking sanctuary, Butler is faced with a moral dilemma. The bold and bright slave Shepard Mallory demands an audience with Butler and what ensues is a battle of wits between two equally formidable men at the edge of a country ripped in half.
“Ben Butler” is described as a smart, funny discourse on race, protocol and one’s sense of humanity. It reportedly received high critical acclaim during its off-Broadway run in 2016.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org and may also be purchased by leaving a message at 607-656-8499.
The second production will run from Oct. 8 to 24, and will be Bruce Graham’s “The Craftsman.”
The theater is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
