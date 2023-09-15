HARTWICK COLLEGE — Hartwick College in Oneonta marked the opening of new exhibits Thursday, Sept. 14.
According to a media release, Paper Wing Forest created by Kingston artist Dori Miller, is featured in Foreman Gallery in the Anderson Center for the Arts. It will remain through Oct. 20, and may be seen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Velocity and Position: the Human Figure in Motion and at Rest, organized by Museum Curator Quentin Lewis is on view in Yager Museum.
Velocity and Position explores the force and motion of the human body in art from around the world. Featuring rarely-seen works from the Yager’s collections, it focuses on the human body as an active, energized medium of understanding and engagement.
Velocity and Position will remain at the Yager through the 2023-24 academic year. The Museum is open to the public from 11;30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays when the college is in session. Admission is free.
