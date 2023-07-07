MARGARETVLLE — Two solo shows opened Friday, July 7, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville. They will remain through Aug. 6. A reception to mark the opening will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
According to a media release, Helane Levine-Keating’s show of photographs is called “Silence and Flux” and Gary Mayer calls his display of posters and acrylics on canvas “A Divided Eye.”
A group show by members of the gallery joins the two.
Gallery hours are noon until 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org for more information.
