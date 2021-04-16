Unadilla artist to be featured at Word Thursdays

The next Word Thursdays Online will feature Unadilla artist Unity at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Unity is a writer and performer who, according to a media release, “lives with many feral cats and alter egos, including Sybil Rain, Todd Matthews and Miss Unity, the greatest Lana Del Rey impersonator in the entire hospital.” The author’s writing appears or is forthcoming in Hobart, SCAB Magazine, Expat Press, Anti-Heroin Chic and Misery Tourism, the release said.
The event will be streamed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88018444575 and on Bright Hill’s Facebook page.
There is a suggested donation of $3, but the event is free to students. Donations may be made at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Registration to read at the open mic for the 29th season of Word Thursdays is now open. Email info@brighthillpress.org to sign up. The first five poets will be given time to read one to two poems; all other poets will be wait-listed for the next month’s Word Thursdays.
Bright Hill is at 94 Church St. in Treadwell. Contact 607-829-5055 or info@brighthillpress.org for more information.
