The 2020 Unadilla Summer Concert Series, the 32nd annual event, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays on the Community House lawn at 193 Main St.
Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket and a face covering.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, if a concert is rained out, there is no indoor alternative for larger bands. Listen to WCDO radio, FM 101 or AM 1490, for weather cancellation announcements between 3 and 6 p.m. the day of the concert.
The schedule is as follows:
• July 16: Country Express, traditional country;
• July 23: Dirt Road Express, country;
• July 30: Two of Us, Judy Pitel and Greg Davie perform pop rock of the 1960s and '70s;
• Aug. 6: Randy Hulse, classic country, 1960s and '70s rock 'n' roll;
• Aug. 13: Barnyard Saints, country favorites and original tunes;
• Aug. 20: Woodshed Prophets, power twang.
An additional concert will feature Big Fish Combo, playing, swing, jazz, rock and country, on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Autumn Fest at Joleanna Farm on Covered Bridge Road
All concerts are free. Ice cream sundaes will be available for purchase.
