Upcoming arts and entertainment options feature works of art, music, food and mysterious murder

Exhibit opening
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville will mark the opening of the exhibit “Works in Series,” at a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
According to a media release, the exhibit will remain through May 8.
Artists featured in the exhibit include Ann Lee Fuller, Corneel Verlaan, Hedi Kyle, Ron Macklin and Gary Mayer. Each artist displays their individual interpretation of what the theme “Works in Series” means to them. One artist used oil paint on wood panels, while others chose pen ink and charcoal chalk, paper and watercolor paints.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays.
Visit longyeargallery.org or call 845-586-3270 for more information.
Music at the B Side
ONEONTA — Upcoming music scheduled at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta includes Becca and the Tall Boys at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
According to a media release, the group features Becca Frame, Brian Shafer, Steve O’Connell and Daniel Colon.
Their sound is described as intoxicating rhythm and soul.
An $8 cover charge will be collected at the door.
A potluck picnic-style supper and performance by vintage Roots musicians Bill & The Belles is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Tickets are $32.50 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/nhz74ek6.
Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook for more information.
Met opera to be rebroadcast
ONEONTA — An rescheduled broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera Ariadne auf Naxos will be shown at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Saturday, April 16.
According to a media release, Marek Janowski conducts Lise Davidsen, Brenda Rae, Isabel Leonard, Brandon Jovanovich, Sean Michael Plumber and Johannes Martin in what is described as an enchanting masterpiece by Strauss.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The side doors on Market Street will open at noon before the 1 p.m. show in the upstairs theater which may reached by taking the stairs or elevator.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum Thaw Collection Curator Eva Fognell and Assistant Curator Julia Madore will discuss the American Indian art collection and changes that have been made in the gallery for 2022 at the next Food for Thought program at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
There is a charge of $25 for members or $30 to attend and includes lunch.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Concert for Ukraine relief
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Methodist Church will be the site of a concert for Ukraine relief at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
According to a media release, the concert will be family-friendly and include classical, folk and contemporary music provided by musicians who have contributed their services Included will be Ah Coopella, Ron Johnson, Fideliz Sta Brigida, Peter Deysenroth, Deb Brienza and Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd.
Organized by Fly Creek United Methodist Church Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd and Dr. Chris Kjolhede, donations will be taken at the door.
Proceeds will be shared with the United Methodist Committee on Relief and International Medical Corps.
Contact Rankins-Burd at 607-547-9946 or pastorsharonrb@gmail.com for more information and to contribute to the cause.
Murder mystery dinner
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery Dinner will be presented at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley on Saturday, May 21, by the Otsego-Schoharie District of Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour and opportunity to meet cast members.
A roast pork dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free.
Call 607-432-3837 or email dtrask@stny.rr.com for tickets.
