UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Brown Paper Bag ticket refunds will be issued.
Fans of Billy Joel will get to hear his music Sunday, March 15 in Bainbridge when Storm Front will perform at the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre.
Storm Front is a tribute band playing Joel’s music. The band is fronted by singer/pianist Mike O’Brien.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with the B-G Blues Jazz Band, which will open the show.
The B-G Blues Jazz Band has been together for four years, playing big band classics and contemporary jazz and fusion grooves. Directed by Paul Jenkins, the band is composed of high school aged students.
The band plays a variety of music, ranging from classics, such as “In The Mood” to contemporary tunes like “Evil Ways,” and music styles including swing, bossa nova, rock, funk, Cuban and samba.
The ticket booth will open at noon and doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets are also available on Brown Paper Tickets, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4531838 or by calling 607-288-3882.
Go to www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
