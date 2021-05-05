After a year of virtual or postponed performances, The Upper Catskill String Quartet will return for a live performance in presenting a Masterworks Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church at 107 Chapel St. in Cobleskill. The free-admission event is open to the public. COVID safety protocols of masks, limited seating, social distancing and disinfectant use will be required.
Joining the UCSQ will be five professional string musicians to perform works requiring a larger ensemble of players in works by Grieg, Bach and Warlock.
The performance is made possible with funds made available through the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, originally scheduled for November of 2020 but allowed to be delayed until now.
The UCSQ also has been funded in 2021 for four free concerts throughout Schoharie County this summer and a Masterworks Concert to be performed in November. Schoharie County is supported for thes funds by the Council for Resources to Enrich the Arts, Technology & Education of the Greene County Council on the Arts.
