DOWNTOWN — A Valentines Supper Club featuring the Kim Hawkey Jazz Group will be held at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in downtown Oneonta.
According to a media release, the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, for dinner and the show. Dinner will include small plates, an entrée, dessert and bottle of wine.
Tickets are $69 per person and may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3fbpar2u.
Jazz Night will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring Rob Roman on piano and Rich Mollin on bass.
The Steve Fabrizio Band will perform jazz and pop standards at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and James & Bish will bring their DJ Dance Party to B Side at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 11 and 18 will be pass-the-hat events and a $5 cover charge will be taken at the door on Feb. 25.
Find B Side Ballroom and Supper Club on Facebook for more information.
