WALTON — Music on the Delaware will welcome the trio Amy Gallatin and the Hot Flashes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, all female vocalists with described tight vocal harmonies and solid instrumentation, the group includes Amy Gallatin, who with her expressive, soulful singing has made a name for herself on the Americana music scene both in the USA and in Europe; award-winning singer/songwriter Gail Wade; and multi-instrumentalist Peggy Harvey, founding member of the long-running bluegrass group Traver Hollow and who performs with Wade in her band Turning Point.
Harvey made guest appearances with Gallatin and Stillwaters for many years during and after her Traver Hollow years, and Wade and Gallatin were drawn together through music, their mutual love of horses, and the Western life. All three share a passion for acoustic music, and together have amassed a wealth of beautifully performed songs drawn from the bluegrass, folk, vintage country, swing, jazz, and blues genres, with a few cowgirl and traditional tunes thrown in for good measure.
Backed by the solid chops of mandolinist and guitarist JD Williams, Dobro veteran Roger Williams — both from Gallatin’s band Stillwaters and bassist John Urbanik, the instrumentation also includes the occasional clawhammer banjo. As a group the six veteran musicians meld their collective experiences, voices and instruments into a unique and rousing musical experience as the three women fuse their distinct voices into one soaring, harmonious musical element.
Amy Gallatin and the Hot Flashes will also provide school workshops on Friday, March 10, and a free workshop at William B. Ogden library at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and livestreamed concert at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
There will be a brief intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
