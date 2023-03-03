Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.