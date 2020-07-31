Video installation set at Liberty Rock Book Store

A video installation, “Past the Gates: Real Time” will run continuously in the Liberty Rock Book Store gallery space starting Saturday. Aug. 8, 2020.
The video tribute to the late international artist Christo and his partner Jeanne-Claude is an experiential exploration of their project “The Gates, Central Park, New York, 1979-2005,” a public art installation originally proposed in 1979 and after getting permission from the city of New York in January 2003, was installed and displayed for 16 days in February 2005, presenters said in a release.
“The Gates” was 23 miles of saffron-colored curtains suspended from cross beams of 5-inch square poles, with poles holding the beams 16 feet high above the Central Park walkways, anchored by steel footings weighing more than a quarter ton. The curtains hung seven feet from the ground. Each gate was spaced 12 feet apart. The Gates alludes to the tradition of Japanese torii gates, traditionally constructed at the entrance to Shinto shrines.
The non-narrative videos by Rick van Valkenburg are a real-time journey through installation. The point of view is looking back, in real-time, past the 7,503 gates as they recede from the camera. One comes into view, flies overhead and recedes again. This repeats, again and again. Shot with a low-end digital video camera and mounted on a small tripod clamped to the back rack of a bicycle, the camera lens faces to the rear, pointed up revealing a low-resolution faux animation of travel through the gates and the winter environment of Central Park, the release said.
Liberty Rock Books is at 678 Main St. in Hobart, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 607-538-1760.
