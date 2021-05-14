Virtual Coffeehouse to feature Blue Tonic

Music on the Delaware’s Virtual Coffeehouse series will complete its spring 2021 schedule with a concert by Blue Tonic. The free concert, from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, can be accessed at www.waltontheatre.org or us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293.
Blue Tonic is a four-piece band that plays mostly blues, but sometimes ventures into a bit of rock, country, early 1900s vaudevillian and honkytonk. Band members are Steve Eisenberg on harmonica, flutes, percussion and vocals; Tom Biller on guitar and vocals; Earl Arnette on bass and vocals; and Chris Ritter on drums and percussion.
Music on the Delaware has offered 31 free virtual coffeehouse concerts since the beginning of the pandemic. All concerts have been archived on Music on the Delaware Facebook page under videos. The group said it hopes to resume its regular Coffeehouse in the Theatre series every third Sunday of the month beginning on Sept. 19. The in-the-theatre events will also be live streamed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.