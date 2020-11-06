Virtual concert to benefit EOH

Earlville Opera House will host a virtual performance by John McCutcheon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
McCutcheon is a folk singer and instrumentalist. He plays a dozen traditional instruments, including the hammer dulcimer, according to a media release.
McCutcheon has produced more than 20 albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works, and just released his 40th album, the release said.
His recording have earned seven Grammy nominations.
The concert can be accessed by purchasing a ticket at https://tinyurl.com/y3tr9egm.
A portion of proceeds will go to the Earlville Opera House.
