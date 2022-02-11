Virtual concerts continue by MOD

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present a live streamed coffeehouse concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The featured performer will be singer/songwriter Randy Miritello.
The free concert may be viewed on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/4n5f6re5. The access number is also posted at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
According to a media release, because of COVID concerns, there will be no live audience, although the show will be broadcast from the parlor of the Walton Theatre.
Miritello has been singing and writing songs since 1987. He also leads the bands Hop City Hellcats and Horseshoe Lounge Playboys.
His songwriting and musical style draw from his upbringing in upstate NY plus his travels around the world from there. Sometimes country, sometimes folk or bluegrass and sometimes rockabilly and blues, his songs tell stories of love, murder and occasionally, wild times. Visit www.hopcityhellcats.com for more information.
Coffeehouse concerts for the remainder of the spring will include Patrick Reynolds and Friends performing traditional Irish music on March 20; Don Gilkinson, singer/guitarist on April 10; and Paul Huh, classical cellist on May 15.
While Music on the Delaware presents free coffeehouse events, those who wish to show their appreciation in the form of donations may mail them to MOD at P.O. Box 408, Walton, NY 13856, or through Paypal at music onthedelware@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.