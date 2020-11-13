The Word and Image Virtual Gallery at Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills will present “Pieces of Me” by the recipient of Bright Hill’s annual emerging artist feature, Sophie Bille of Voorheesville.
The virtual exhibit is curated by Bright Hill Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis of Hartwick, and will premiere at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at brighthillpress.org/wordandimagegallery or on Bright Hills’ Facebook page.
Purchases can be made directly from the website. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bright Hill programs.
Bille earned her Bachelor of Science degree in media studies from SUNY Oneonta in December. She is a key production and design intern with the Bright Hill Experiential Learning Program. She freelances for various companies as a graphic designer, editor and videographer, according to a media release
“Pieces of Me” highlights Sophie’s portfolio of artwork, including pencil drawings, paintings, 3D sculptures, and videos that she shot and edited.
For more information, visit www.brighthillpress.org.
