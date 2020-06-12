Virtual mini-concert to feature duo

Music on the Delaware will hold the 12th mini-concert of its Virtual House Party at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Guest musicians will be Jes Sheldon and Mike Davis, who performed at the MOD Coffeehouse in November. Sheldon will be heard on vocals and percussion, and Davis on vocals and guitar.
The duo will play a mix of blues, classic rock originals and covers.
Sheldon and Davis have been friends since they were in middle school, presenters said in a media release. They started playing music together in the Syracuse band Plainman Brown in the early 2000s and have each gone on to front their own bands: Davis and The Laughing Buddha Episodes (facebook.com/laughingbuddhaepisodes/ or laughingbuddhaepisodes.com) and Shelton in Syracuse’s The Lightkeepers (facebook.com/LIGHTKEEPERSMUSIC/, or boldatlasendeavor.wixsite.com/lightkeepers)
To watch the acoustic set, visit https://tinyurl.com/modvhp12
Tips can be donated to the musicians at Paypal: Jessheldon@gmail.com or Venmo: @JesSheldon. According to the release, the musicians will donate their tips to a charity of their choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.