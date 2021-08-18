Vocalist to headline in Norwich

NORWICH — Award winning vocalist Shemekia Copeland will headline NBT Bank’s free Thursdays Summer Concert Show at East Side Park in Norwich at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Copeland, voted by the Blues Foundation as the 2021 B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and awarded the UK Blues Award for International Blues Artist of the Year, began her recording career in 1998 at the age of 18.
The three-time Grammy nominee has reportedly grown to become one of the most talented and passionately candid artists on today’s roots music scene.
She recently won four 2021 Living Blues awards, including Critics Awards and Readers Awards for Blues Artist of the Year (Female) and Album of the Year for her latest album Uncivil War. The album also won the 2021 Blues Music Award for Contemporary Blues Album of the Year.
Uncivil War, named by MOJO magazine as the number one Blues Album of 2020, builds on the musically and lyrically adventurous territory Copeland has been exploring for more than a decade, blending blues, R&B and Americana into a sound that she has claimed as hers alone. Visit www.chenangoblues fest.org for more information.
