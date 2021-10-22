FLEISCHMANNS — A musical performance will be presented at 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, by vocalist Madeline Grace of Sonic Elixirs.
According to a media release the performance is considered to be a musical conversation in concert with “Counterpart,” a solo exhibit of painting by Margaretville-based artist Bea Ortiz, on display through Oct. 31.
As the collaboration unfolds, takes shape, and continues to evolve, there is a dynamic dance with the physical and the sacred.
Guests may sit in provided chairs, stand in the gallery, or bring a yoga mat to sit on the floor.
Refreshments will be served.
