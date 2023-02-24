The following organizations rely on volunteers. Call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206 to make additions or changes to this list.
ENTERTAINMENT
Catskill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820. Executive Director Ryan West Geraghty. 607-436-2670, contact@catkillsymphony.org.
Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York, 627 Flax Island Road, Otego, NY 13825, down2425@gmail.com, 607-327-2728.
Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to help in the gallery, with publicity and opening receptions during shows. Board President Jim Maloney. 607-432-2070. www.caoneonta.org.
Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Janet Erway. 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Concert Series, P.O. Box 624, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-1812, jkkatz@stny.rr.com.
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, NY 13820, 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org.
Friends of Music, P.O. Box 295, Stamford, NY 12167.
Friends of the Oneonta Theatre, President Bob Brzozowski, info@OneontaTheatre.org, 607-287-8483.
Glimmerglass Opera Guild, P.O. Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-0700, info@glimmerglass.org.
MURAL (Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League), Box 192, Stamford, NY 12167.
Oneonta Concert Association, P.O. Box 244, Oneonta, NY 13820, oneonta_concert_association@yahoo.com.
Orpheus Theatre, P.O. Box 1014, Oneonta, NY 13820. Adrienne Wise, Office Manager. 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org.
Sing a Song of Broadway & Co., 22-26 Watkins Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed for backstage, artistic, technical, box office and publicity. Greg Langdon, production manager. 607-287-8669, songofbroadway@gmail.com.
West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith, NY 13757. Executive Director Saira McLaren, 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org.
