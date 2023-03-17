ONEONTA — The next live high definition screening by the Metropolitan Opera will be at noon, Saturday, March 18, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Richard Wagner’s “Lohengrin” will take the stage for the first time in 17 years.
Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $18 seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.
A pre-show discussion with representatives from Glimmerglass Festival will start at 11:15 a.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
‘Falstaff’ is scheduled to be screened on Saturday, April 1.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live theater transmissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.