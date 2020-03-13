Walton Theatre to feature Irish music 

Music on the Delaware’s March Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre will feature four accomplished Irish musicians from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The musicians are Patrick Reynolds (fiddle), Eileen McIntyre (harp), Nora Revenaugh (vocals, step dancing, fiddle) and Nick Whitmer (Uillean pipes).
The group will present a wide range of Irish traditional music as a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Coffeehouse events are held at 31 Gardiner Place, on the parlor floor of the Walton Theatre. The events are free, but donations are accepted.
The spring 2020 Coffeehouse calendar will finish up with Mike Herman on April 19 and Ira McIntosh on May 17.
