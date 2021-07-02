Johnny Butler will be back at The Visionary on Saturday, July 3.
Butler, described as an award-winning saxophonist, recording artist, arranger, composer, dancer, filmmaker and technologist by show hosts, will present “Warriors,” a new dance-theater piece made in collaboration with dancer-choreographers Gwendolyn Gussman and Xenia Mansour, and lighting designer Alex Taylor.
“Warriors,” which tells the story of three siblings trapped in a time loop who struggle to fight for, rather than against their family, will premiere live at The Visionary at 2381 State Route 205 in Mount Vision at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3..
For tickets and to RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/ywasrddd
