ONEONTA — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will present “Well Come Home,” a site-specific art installation of objects created and curated by Zena Gurbo. The exhibit will open Saturday, Aug. 7, with a reception at 6 p.m. and close with a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
According to a media release, Gurbo will replicate her home and art studio, and will be on site during most gallery hours working in her studio simulation. Additionally, the artist will designate space for a group exhibit featuring work by her community of fellow artists. The fully-immersive exhibit will span throughout the galleries of Wilber Mansion signifying different facets of the artist’s creative life — as an appreciator of art, collector of oddities, maker of mobiles, builder of sculptures, painter, and finder of lost things.
For Gurbo, art is her first language. As the daughter of two artists, self-expression through any art form was encouraged from her earliest memories. According to Gurbo, throughout her life, she has not only experienced the ways art brings joy, relief, and pride, but also witnessed its power throughout her 20+ years as an art educator working with artists from varying ages, abilities, and lived experiences.
The group exhibit features works by artists from Main View Gallery (a program of The Arc Otsego), where Gurbo was art director and instructor for many years; artists from Kings Highway AHRC, where she teaches; family members including Simone Mantellassi, Zara Zeidman and Milo Mantellassi; and local artists and friends, Karin Bremer, Terry Fox, Doug Jamison and Christina Hunt Wood.
According to organizers, other August events will include artist question-and-answer sessions at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22; and a concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
Wilber Mansion galleries and CANO are at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
Visit www.canoneonta.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.