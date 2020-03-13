'Wendy' takes new turns in beloved children's story

It probably isn’t possible to overstate the popularity of Scottish writer J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan character.
Books, plays, musicals, television shows, toys, games, costumes, comic books and, of course, motion pictures centered around the boy who won’t grow up have long captured the fancy of young and old.
The character even has his own pop psychology status, The Peter Pan Syndrome, which is defined as a refusal to practice behavior associated with acting like an adult. The original theory, fostered by psychoanalyst Dr. Dan Kiley in his 1983 book, dealt mostly with male teenagers and young men who resisted the journey into adulthood.
The most famous performer in the world of Peter Pan entertainment is actress Mary Martin, who played the character in a groundbreaking television musical in the 1950s. There was a silent film Peter Pan in 1924, as well as Walt Disney’s extraordinarily popular animated adventure from 1953. Disney’s Peter Pan essentially created the iconography for how Peter should look and act.
Not every version was a winner. Steven Spielberg’s miserable “Hook” and Joe Wright’s misguided “Pan” are two of the worst movies I’ve seen.
We now have “Wendy,” a loopy, albeit visually ravishing version of Barrie’s classic. The film is like the old-time carnival barker selling potato peelers who says: “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”
“Wendy” is the first movie from director Benh Zeitlin since his extraordinary debut feature, “Beasts Of The Southern Wild,” from 2012. It earned four Academy Award nominations, including for best picture, director, adapted screenplay and actress for 9-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis, the youngest nominee in history in that category. Zeitlin co-wrote his new film with his sister, Eliza Zeitlin, who is also the production designer.
The movie begins with a series of rapid-fire sequences involving roaring railroad cars and bustling activity in a diner in a woebegone part of the United States. Clearly, everyone is dirt poor.
There are frisky children and friendly oldsters and a large amount of crispy bacon piled high on a plate and slathered in syrup to the delight of a boy whose birthday it is. The speeding trains and the tenderness of the mother of three children — Wendy, Douglas, and James — are essential to what will come. Conversations overlap. The kids get closer to the rail cars than any parent would want.
As the movie progresses, important switches in points-of-view occur. Suddenly a child, who we’ll learn is named Peter, is sitting on the roof of a boxcar. He seems more like a specter than something real. Peter beckons Wendy and her brothers. Before you know it, we’re staring at a volcanic island in the middle of an unnamed ocean. The water is choppy. Voluminous amounts of steam are spewing from crevices. The kids are in awe.
Is this all a dream? Or is it merely the imaginative manifestation of the nighttime story the mom has been telling her children? We are in the land of magical realism. We are compelled to follow the adventure, but things begin to fragment.
In this retelling of Barrie’s tale, the partially barren volcanic landscape fascinates Wendy, Douglas and James, who will meet other children. All will follow Peter; however, Wendy has an innate desire to assert some kind of control over the situation. After all, it is her movie we are watching.
If we were in Barrie’s realm, we’d be in Neverland, but the name is not mentioned. An exploration of the idyllic place reveals strange sights, including a fascinating bioluminescent sea creature bigger than a whale called “Mother” by an entire corps of elderly residents who somehow survive on the island. Where’d they come from? Who are they? The men and women are withered, gray and losing their mental momentum.
“Mother” has a knack for sending out tiny flickers of light like so many undersea Chinese lanterns. Is it Tinker Bell? The screenwriting brother-sister duo explain nothing.
As it slowly cracks apart and becomes repetitive — there are many ideas to play with, yet too little is done — “Wendy” wobbles into slight incoherence. It doesn’t fully spin out of control, although this reaction depends on your tolerance for weirdness. It does lose sight of the fact that Wendy is supposed to be the glue that holds the story together.
Director Zeitlin, fully aware that we’re almost ready to reach the two-hour mark, quickens the action. The elderly mob are allegedly pirates. One of them has a Captain Ahab complex straight out of “Moby Dick.” The smart young Wendy is bait.
When, oh when, are we getting back to that diner? Or to the bedroom in which mom is telling her tall tale?
Utilizing Sturla Brandth Grovlen’s sublime cinematography in the best way possible, Zeitlin’s movie has an alluring look. This helps overcome the lack of acting skills from a cast of untrained, truly amateur actors. Line readings are lackluster. There’s a reason recognizable stars are desired as cast members. Their presence can help dissipate boredom.
“Wendy” brings to mind the painterly eye of filmmaker Terrence Malick. Zeitlin’s work has hints of Nicolas Roeg’s splendid “Walkabout” with its mysteries of place. Additionally, he dabbles in bits and pieces from Peter Brooks’ original 1963 “Lord Of The Flies” with its children vying for control.
“Wendy” is a cinematic poem, but it also travels in tedium.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
