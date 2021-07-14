HOBART — An exhibit of works by Janet Wentworth will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at MURAL Art Gallery at 631 E. Main St. in Hobart.
According to a media release, “An Artist’s Soul: Form and Social Conscience,” spans three decades and is a triptych that includes Chois Farm: the Korean Market Experience, Community Heroes in Portraiture and Sisters: A Woman’s Strength.
The exhibit, described as a world of diversity in watercolor, pastel and oil, features work never seen from her year of intimate study, painting and sketching of the Korean market world.
The daily life of Chois’ Korean market of the 1980’s was captured in charcoal and paint as Janet was “captivated by the colorful world of the market life.”
“Sisters” displays extraordinary portraiture work with women in different walks of life; ethnically and racially diverse but with a common sisterhood to which they all lay claim.
The exhibit also features select works from Wentworth’s three-year Community Heroes in Portraiture project representing local unsung heroes.
The reception and exhibit are open to all. The exhibit will continue to be available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment until Aug. 21.
Contact the gallery at muralmain@gmail.com or 607-538-3002 for more information and to make an appointment.
