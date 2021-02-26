Wes St. Onge to play virtual coffeehouse

The fourth Spring 2021 Virtual Coffeehouse for Music on the Delaware will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, featuring singer/guitarist Wes St. Onge. The concert is free and will be accessible through www.waltontheatre.org or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293.
St. Onge had performed at the coffeehouse several times before his move to Florida. But because the series has gone virtual, he is able to return.
He performs cover versions of popular country/western tunes from the past 70 years, including tunes from Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Randy Travis and others. Occasionally he will throw in some rock ‘n’ roll, presenters said. St. Onge plays and sings using his repertoire of more than 800 backing tracks that he has created through digital multi-track recording.
He was born and raised in Oneonta, and has played with various area bands since the late 1950s. He lives in Beverly Hills, Florida, where he performs as a solo artist. Since the start of the pandemic, he has been performing a daily Facebook Live show at Facebook.com/wes.stonge.
Upcoming virtual coffeehouse concerts are bodhran player Anna Colliton and Celtic fiddler Alasdair White on March 21, singer/guitarist Tom Wadsworth on April 18, jazz pianist Dave Braham on May 2; and Blue Tonic Band on May 16. The same Zoom number will be used for all coffeehouse concerts. All are recorded and archived on Music on the Delaware’s Facebook page under “videos.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.