Former White House photographer Pete Souza will take part in live question-and-answer session as part of a virtual gallery tour at the Fenimore Art Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Souza will answer questions from tour participants relating to his exhibit “Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer,” on view at Fenimore through Dec. 31.
The virtual program features a 20-minute walking video tour of the exhibit with an in-depth discussion on Souza’s photographs, followed by a 20-to-30 minute live Q&A session. The program is free, but there is a suggested donation of $20 to help support future online initiatives at Fenimore. Registration is required. Visit FenimoreArt.org to sign up.
“Two Presidents, One Photographer” showcases 56 of Souza’s favorite photographs of two presidents from opposite ends of the political spectrum: Presidents Obama and Reagan. The exhibit was organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions.
Other virtual gallery tours are scheduled through December, but this is the only tour featuring a live Q&A with Souza.
