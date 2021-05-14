The Roxbury Arts Group will present “Who’s Going To Stop Me?,” a group exhibit exploring the changing roles of women, in the Walt Meade Gallery of the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Curated from an open call, works included in the exhibit explore topics such as mental health, motherhood, beauty standards and courage, presenters said in a a media release.
The artists in “Who’s Going To Stop Me?” capture the complexities of what it means to be a woman, through the use of personal experiences in their work and sharing them with the audience, the release said.
Artists whose work is included in exhibit include Alejandra Castaneda, Aldea Gerard, Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes, Elaine Grandy, Carol Levine, Patrice Lorenz, Mary McFerran, Becky McNeill, Kelsey Riordan, Abi Salami, Amy Silberkleit, Candy Spilner, Dillon Utter and William Waggoner.
Artists will be at the reception. The gallery, which is free and open to the public, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
