ONEONTA — The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Andrew Pease and Amy Hoxie, will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to a media release, the theme of the concert is “Encountering the Wild.” The centerpiece, Eric Whitacre’s “Godzilla Eats Las Vegas’ (1996), combines imaginary terror with whimsical comedy. Cait Nishimura’s “Boreal Pines” (2016) blends the horror of a vast forest fire with the promise of slow, steady recovery. Julie Giroux’s “Mystery on Mena Mountain” (1985) is the bittersweet story of children who climb an Ozark mountain to meet the angels, never to be heard of again.
In “Courage for Winds” (2009), Adrienne Albert records her victory over breast cancer.
Frank Ticheli’s “Sun Dance” (1977) celebrates the bright joy of a sun-washed day.
The concert will also include traditional music not often programmed — Percy Grainger‘s “Lads of Wamphray” (1905)) and Alex Lithgow’s “Invercargill March” (1908)—along with Hugh Stuart’s “Three Ayres from Gloucester” (1969), a collection of three English folk songs.
Guest Conductor Robin Linaberry will conduct Symphonic Dance No. 3 “Fiesta” by Clifton Williams.
Pease is director of instrumental music at Hartwick College in Oneonta, where he directs the Wind Ensemble and teaches conducting. Hoxie is teaches band at Sherburne-Earlville Elementary School. Both are also trumpet players who play with the Ensemble and have performed widely.
Linaberry works frequently as a conductor, adjudicator, clinician, private teacher, mentor, and published author. He has retired from full-time teaching after 35 years, including as director of music for Maine-Endwell Schools, head director for the American Music Abroad “Red Tour,” and former adjunct for Ithaca College, Binghamton University and SUNY-Broome CC. He serves as New York’s chair for the National Band Association, and conductor of the Southern Tier Concert Band.
Call 607-293-8079, visit catskillwinds.com or find Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble on Facebook for more information.
