ONEONTA — The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble will present a return concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Under the direction of Scott Rabeler and Andrew Pease, the concert will celebrate the Ensemble’s return to live performances following an 18-month hiatus because of the pandemic.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rabeler will conduct Rossini’s Overture to the comic opera, “The Italian in Algiers,” Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F for Military Band, Percy Grainger’s Irish Tune from County Derry (Danny Boy), Sousa’s Our Flirtation, Frank Ticheli’s Fortress, and Johann Strauss’ Radetzky March. “These works take us on an inspiring musical journey to England, Ireland, Italy, Austria, and back to the USA,” Rabeler said.
Pease has chosen John Barnes Chance’s Elegy, Vincent Persichetti’s Divertimento for Band, and Julie Giroux’s Italian Rhapsody, a medley of famous Italian melodies.
Rabeler led the concert and jazz bands at Oneonta High School for many years and Pease is director of instrumental music at Hartwick College, where he directs the Wind Ensemble and teaches conducting. Both are also trumpet players who play with the Ensemble and have performed widely.
Founded in 2001 by Thomas S. Murphy, the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble is a group of 40 experienced musicians, many of them presently or retired music teachers. Rabeler has conducted the group since 2002 with Pease sharing the podium since 2017.
Call 607-432-7085 or visit www.catskillwinds.com for more information.
