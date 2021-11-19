Wind Serenades to be performed

ONEONTA — The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will perform Concert II: Wind Serenades at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the evening of Wind Serenades, the second Fall at Foothills concert, will feature works that showcase the winds section.
Selections will include Mozart Serenade for Winds in E-flat; as well as Serenades by Strauss and Dvorák.
Pre-show entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. in the atrium at Foothills.
The season will continue with two scheduled spring concerts and the annual Cabaret fundraiser.
CSO will follow state public health guidelines at its concerts.
Visit www.catskillsymphony.org for more information and to secure tickets.
