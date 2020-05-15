West Kortright Centre recently announced changes to its schedule because of COVID-19.
"We don’t fully know how the season will be impacted, but want to assure you that all possible scenarios are being explored, with a focus on brainstorming flexible ways to connect our community with music, art, and each other," officials said in a media release.
The first two concerts, The Mammals and ETHEL, have been rescheduled for the fall. Jupiter & Okwess have canceled their U.S. tour and will not perform at WKC on July 2 as scheduled. That would tentatively make the opening concert a performance by Catherine Russell on July 18, the release said. Organizers are also discussing how to run the July's Young People's Theater Arts Workshops. An announcement is expected by the end of the month.
For more information, visit www.westkc.org.
