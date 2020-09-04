The 2020 WKC Benefit Art Auction will go on despite not being able to be hung in the West Kortright Centre Gallery this year.
The auction will be online at www.32auctions.com/WKC2020ArtAuction through noon Sept. 28. Bidders will need to set up a 32auctions account.
Winning bidders will be sent a notification with a link to their invoice, where they can submit payment online, by phone or by mail.
Works include those by Temma Bell, Charlie Bremer, Caitlyn Davey, Leonard Dufresne, Harriet Dunne, Lisbeth Firmin, Anne Gohorel, Bobbi Goldman, Lanny Harrison, Annie Hayes, Alan Herman, Michael Herstand, Liz Hoheusle, Richard Kathmann, Kevin Larmon, Editha Mesina, Joan Nelson, Vera Powley, Werner Rentsch, Alexander Michael Sader, David Sundberg and Kamilla Talbot.
For more information, visit https://westkc.org/.
