WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Center will present a two-part concert with a lineup curated by Yonatan Gat at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, Ambient legend Laraaji and West African guitar master Mamady Kouyate (Bembeya Jazz/Mandigo Ambassadors) will kick off the event on the indoor stage. They will be followed by an outdoor concert by the Medicine Singers featuring Gat and Lee Ranaldo.
The Medicine Singers embody decades of musical genres influenced by Native American music, offering what Pitchfork called a “vivid new context for the sound of the powwow drum, highlighting the debt that rock music owes to Native American music.” Their live show with legendary guitarist Gat and Ranaldo of Sonic Youth bridges multiple dimensions of sound and evokes a bodily experience that transcends mere observation.
Tickets are $35 general admission. Members receive a 10% discount. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Visit westkc.org to purchase tickets.
Drinks and food will be available to purchase at the concession stand starting at 3:30 p.m.
Event schedules and guidelines are subject to change.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
