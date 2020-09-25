WKC to host drive-in concert

To continue its “unconventional” 45th season of events, West Kortright Centre will host our first in-person concert of the year — a drive-in concert with Amy Helm — at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
A lifelong musician and music-lover, Helm’s parents — The Band’s drummer and singer Levon Helm and singer/songwriter Libby Titus — guided her training and influences, presenters said in a media release. She later became a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle and served as a backing musician in her father’s Midnight Ramble Band.
For tickets, visit https://westkc.org/eventbrite-event/drive-in-performance-amy-helm/
