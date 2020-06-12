WKC to stream OKAN performance 

Because of concerns over COVID-19 transmission, the West Kortright Centre has canceled its on-site events through the end of July. One of the scheduled concerts, OKAN, will be presented as a virtual streaming performance from 8 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
Donations are welcome, with the majority of proceeds going directly to support the band.
Taking its name from the word for “heart” or “soul” in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santería, OKAN fuses Afro-Cuban and other global rhythms with jazz, roots, and classical forms, according to a media release. The female-led band embraces genres and roles that have historically been dominated by men. Co-leaders, composers and multi-instrumentalists Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne “bring a fresh perspective to Latin and world jazz fusion through their powerful vocals, incredible musicianship, and potent lyrical content,” the release said.
Born in Havana, Cuba, Rodriguez is a classically trained violinist who served as concertmaster for Havana’s Youth Orchestra. Savigne is from Santiago de Cuba and graduated with honors in orchestral percussion from Havana’s University of the Arts. Now living in Toronto, Canada, both are JUNO-nominees for their work with fellow Canadian Afro-Cuban band Battle of Santiago as well as Grammy-nominees and JUNO winners for their contributions to Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, of which they are former members, and with whom they performed at the West Kortright Centre in 2015 and 2018.
Other changes to WKC 2020 schedule include the Catherine Russell concert originally scheduled for July 18 will be rescheduled for July 2021. In-person Young People’s Theater Arts Workshops will not be offered in July. Instead, Shakespeare in the Valley will continue online with live-streaming performances on July 31 and Aug. 1.
The Landscape & Garden Tour on July 12 is still scheduled to take place.
For more information, ticket links and updates, visit westkc.org.
