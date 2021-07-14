WKC to welcome back vocalist who performed last in 2014

WEST KORTRIGHT — Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell is scheduled to return to West Kortright Centre on Saturday, July 17.
According to a media release, last at the Centre in 2014 and first in 2007, Russell is known for her interpretations of American Popular Song, bursting with soul and humor. Her repertoire features an off-the-beaten-path selection of gems from the 1920s through the present, enhanced by her stunning vocal approach and virtuosic swing band.
A native New Yorker, born into musical royalty, Russell’s father, the late Luis Russell, was a pianist/composer/bandleader and Louis Armstrong’s longtime musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams and Ruth Brown.
Russell’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she embarked upon musical adventures with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm and Rosanne Cash. She has released seven albums, two of which have been nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
Picnics may be brought or food purchased on-site from The Tulip & The Rose, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The outdoor show will be held rain or shine.
Tickets, starting at $35 will be sold by the pod or as singles, either under the event tent or on the lawn. Free lawn tickets are offered for children 12 and younger.
Advance tickets are recommended as tent seating is limited; walk-ups are welcome but will want to bring their own lawn seating. Advance ticketing will close at 8 p.m. Friday, July 16.Visit www.westkc.org for tickets.
Contact 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org for more information.
