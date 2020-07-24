WKC's annual Shakespeare event goes virtual

On Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, the West Kortright Centre will present its 33rd Annual Shakespeare in the Valley event virtually. Each performance of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" will begin at 7 p.m.
This experimental youth theater production will stream on Facebook, starring the Shakespeare and Music for Shakespeare workshop participants Susan Gielskie, Leo Besen, Isla Dapkins, Sacha Franjola, Evelyn Potrzeba, Theo Sia, Cassius Quinn-Crandall, Mae Gallagher, Maica Quinn-Crandall, Benjamin Landfield and Lucia Marsiglio; directed by Lillian Meredith, and co-instructed by Vanessa Van Burek and Stephen Bennett.
These performances are the culmination of The WKC’s Young People’s Theater Arts Workshops— a long-standing youth theater program that cycles through Shakespeare’s repertoire and typically includes set building, costume design and acting classes for children ages 6-19. For more three decades, these recurring workshops have" played an important role throughout the formative years of many of its participants, developing self-confidence and lasting friendships among the students," presenters said in a media release.
Several YPTAW alumni are pursuing active theater or film careers, and many have children who are now West Kortright Centre theater workshop participants, the release said. Beacuse of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s program was reconfigured as an online experience for the Shakespeare and Music for Shakespeare participants.
For more event and donation information, visit www.westkc.org or the West Kortright Centre Facebook page.
