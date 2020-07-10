Members of local music group the Woodshed Prophets will perform an evening of acoustic music Friday, July 17, at the Empire House in Gilbertsville. The Prophets play a blend of music combining rock, folk and country, which they call "Power Twang." Members Ed Gliha and Daniel "Bird-Dog" Dunham will perform two sets starting around 6:30 p.m.

