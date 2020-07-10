Members of local music group the Woodshed Prophets will perform an evening of acoustic music Friday, July 17, at the Empire House in Gilbertsville. The Prophets play a blend of music combining rock, folk and country, which they call "Power Twang." Members Ed Gliha and Daniel "Bird-Dog" Dunham will perform two sets starting around 6:30 p.m.
Woodshed Prophets members to play
Obituaries
SPRINGFIELD CENTER - Graveside committal services for Janice McCredy Maine, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, in Springfield Center Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.
COOPERSTOWN - Harold D. Balcom Sr., passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A resident of Roane County, Tennessee, he was predeceased by his parents, Harold L.and Gladys M. Balcom of Cooperstown; and sister, Mary Hansen of Milford. Harold graduated from Cooperstown High School…
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Evelyn Smith Geertgens, 97, of New Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed on July 4, 2020. Services will be later with interment in Franklin Cemetery. Donations may be made to hospice.
