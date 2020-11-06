Word Thursdays 28th season will close Thursday, Nov. 12, with an online event featuring Alice Lichtenstein.
The open mic and reading will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m.
The event will begin with the open mic, during which four Bright Hill poets, David Bachner, Julene Waffle, Lynne Kemen and Vicki Whicker; will share poems from their chapbooks recently published by Woodland Arts Editions and edited by Robert Bensen.
To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83591339669.
There is a suggested donation of $3, and free to students. Donations are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
A virtual donation jar is available at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Word Thursdays is scheduled to return in February for its 29th season with a Black History Month feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.