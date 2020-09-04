Word Thursdays to begin 28th season online

Word Thursdays at Bright Hill Press will continue for its 28th season, but because of COVID restrictions will be held online.
The season will premiere with Vicki Whicker of Burlington Flats via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Word Thursdays Online will begin with an “open mic,” during which five poets will share their work. Following the open mic, Bright Hill Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis will interview Whicker about her creative process and inspirations, with a spotlight on Whicker’s art feature in the recent anthology “Seeing Things” published by Woodland Arts Editions in Oneonta. Whicker will then share her poetry, including new work to be published later this fall.
A special sneak peek of Whicker’s Word and Image Gallery digital exhibit “Dunga Brook Diary: BUCOLIA” will also be shared during the multi-media event.
To attend Word Thursdays, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82311382795
To sign up for open mic, email info@brighthillpress.org. All signups will be rolled over to subsequent readings after the first five are booked.
Word Thursdays was recently featured by Book Riot as one of the best reading series in the country gone virtual, presenters said in a media release. “They are a gem of a literary community located in [the] mountains of Treadwell, New York. Their Word Thursdays series has a long-standing history coupled with their art gallery openings. Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, they are hosting a featured reader [or two] and an open mic,” the review said.
Word Thursdays 28th season will be presented online by Bright Hill every second and fourth Thursday of the month until further notice.
To RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/655885548640798.
There is a suggested donation of $3, and free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church St, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Whicker, a poet and photographer, is a member of the Los Angeles Poets and Writers Collective as well as a member of the Bright Hill Press Poets. She has been published in literary magazines such as Mo+th, 12 Los Angeles Poets, Big City Mantra, Literary Mama, and others. Her forthcoming collection of poetry, titled “Caught Before Flight” will be published this fall by Woodland Arts Editions
Her iPhoneography has been the focus of shows on both coasts. She exhibited solo at Cherry Branch Gallery, Bank Gallery and Lovely Gallery. Recent group shows include exhibits at The Smithy, Cherry Branch Gallery, Art Garage, CAA, Broad Street, The Empty Spaces Project and more.
For more information, contact at 607-829-5055 or info@brighthillpress.org.
