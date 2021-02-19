Word Thursdays to celebrate Black History Month

Word Thursdays Online will return Thursday, Feb. 25, with a celebration of Black History Month featuring Jeffrey Colvin.
It will be broadcast live on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84488608758 or Bright Hill’ Facebook page.
Colvin’s debut novel, “Africaville,” was awarded a 2020 Honor Fiction Prize by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association and a Hurston Wright Legacy Award. A graduate of the US Naval Academy and Columbia, Colvin is an assistant editor at Narrative magazine and was recently the Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown fellow at Brown University. He is also a 2020 Hurston/Wright Legacy Award winner in debut fiction.
“Africaville” chronicles the lives of three generations of the Sebolt family — Kath Ella, her son Omar/Etienne, and her grandson Warner — whose lives unfold against the tumultuous events of the 20th century from the Great Depression of the 1930s, through the social protests of the 1960s to the economic upheavals in the 1980s.
Copies can be purchased at Colvin’s web site, http://jeffreycolvin.com/
Open mic participants include Emmitt Houston Thrower of the Bronx, and People’s Perception Project co-founders Sierra Sangetti-Daniels and Eric Kossoff, both of Mount Tremper.
At the age of 20, Thrower became a New York City police officer and suffered injuries forcing his retirement in 1988. A member of the Actor’s Equity Association Thrower began acting in 1989 and performed in his first play in the role of Duke Sr. in Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”. He later went on to perform many historical figures onstage.
In 2001, he became a stroke survivor.
In 2005 he founded his not-for-profit production company Wabi Sabi Productions Inc in the Bronx. He wrote and produced numerous plays and events including off off Broadway plays such as “Katrina: A Whole Lot of Water,” a hip hop multimedia musical that he also performed in.
Thrower is the author of the book “The Impact of Race: Theater and Culture,” about Woodie King Jr., a Mobile, Alabama-born writer, producer, director and the founder of New Federal Theater in New York City. King was a part of the “Black Arts Movement” from 1965 to 1975 and has been called the “king of black theater producers.”
Sangetti-Daniels is a journalist who said she “believes representation is the first step toward an equitable media system, and uses networking to bring representative voices into traditional newsrooms.”
Kossoff, an educator, is “passionate about integrating social justice activism into everyday learning, and works to elevate networking skills in classrooms across the country,” according to the media release.
Registration to read at the Feb. 25 open mic for Word Thursdays is open. Participants are asked to share work by a poet or writer of color or themselves that inspires them. Email info@brighthillpress.org to sign up. The first five poets will be given time to read one to two poems. All other poets will be waitlisted for the official 29th season starting in April, the release said.
Bright Hill’s facilities include the Bright Hill Community Library, home to more than 15,000 books and literary and art periodicals that may be borrowed by local residents; the complete catalog is online. The NYSCA Literary Map of New York State and The NYSCA Literary Tree. was developed and is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts in partnership with Bright Hill. The organization and library are at 94 Church St. in Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or info@brighthillpress.org for more information.
There is suggested donation is $3 for Word Thursdays and it it is free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
A virtual donation jar is also available at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.
