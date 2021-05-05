Next week's Word Thursdays Online will feature V.P. Loggins, the winner of Bright Hill's full-length poetry competition.
The Annapolis, Maryland, poet won for his collection "The Wild Severance," which will launch at the event Thursday, May 13.
The launch will include a virtual reading by Loggins and a question-and-answer session with editor Bertha Rogers and Bright Hill Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis. It will take place after the open mic, which will begin at 7 p.m. and include five poets and writers briefly reading from their own work.
To attend the virtual event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84548323655 or Bright Hill's Facebook page to view the live stream.
There is a suggested donation is $3. The event is free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church St. Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
A virtual donation jar is also available at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.
