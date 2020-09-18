Bright Hill Press’ 28th season of Word Thursdays will continue Thursday, Sept. 24, with an online event featuring Forest & Field Poets Richard Levine of Schoharie and Brooklyn, Bertha Rogers of Treadwell and Matthew Spireng of Lomontville.
The event will broadcast live via Zoom at 7 p.m. Word Thursdays Online will begin with an “open mic,” during which five poets will share their work. Following the open mic, the Forest & Field Poets will read from their poetry.
To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86855957427
Levine is a retired teacher and the author of “Contiguous States” (Finishing Line Press, 2018), as well five chapbooks. In addition, Future Cycle Press published a collection of his poems in 2019.
Rogers is a poet and visual artist. Her poems appear in literary journals and anthologies and in her poetry collections, as well as several chapbooks.Her translations of the Anglo-Saxon epic poem “Beowulf” and the Anglo-Saxon Riddle-Poems have also been published. With her husband, Ernest M. Fishman, she founded Bright Hill Press & Literary Center of the Catskills in 1992.
Spireng, a lifelong resident of rural upstate New York, is a widely published, award-winning poet who often writes about the natural world. His poems have appeared in publications across the United States. He is a 10-time Pushcart Prize nominee.
To sign up for open mic, email info@brighthillpress.org. All signups will be rolled over to subsequent readings after the first five are booked.
Word Thursdays’ 28th season will be presented online by Bright Hill every second and fourth Thursday of the month until further notice.
The suggested donation is $3, and free to students. Donations to Bright Hill will be accepted.
A virtual “donation jar” is available at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.
For more information, visit brighthillpress.org.
