Writer to speak at Hartwick

Writer Shena McAuliffe will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Hartwick College as part of the Visiting Writers Series.
A novelist and essayist, McAuliffe will read from her work. Her debut novel, “The Good Echo,” published by Black Lawrence Press in 2018, won the Big Moose Prize and the Balcones Fiction Prize. Her essay collection, “Glass, Light, Electricity,” which won the Permafrost Prize in nonfiction, is due to be published by the University of Alaska Press this month.
McAuliffe grew up in Wisconsin and Colorado, according to the media release, and lives in Schenectady, where she is an assistant professor of fiction at Union College.
More on McAuliffe’s work can be found at her blog shenamcauliffe.wordpress.com/.
The reading is presented by the Department of English at Hartwick College. Go to www.hartwick.edu/visitingwriters for more information or contact Assistant Professor of English Bradley J. Fest at festb@hartwick.edu or 607-431-4921.
