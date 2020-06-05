Yager to host online artist talk

The Yager Museum of Art & Culture at Hartwick College will host a virtual artist conversation with Cathie Jamieson, whose work is featured in the exhibit "dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga Artists Share Stories."
Quentin Lewis, the museum’s collections and programs manager, will speak with Jamieson about art, Indigenous life and culture, and inspiration, and will take questions from viewers, at the event which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
The conversation will be streamed over the museum’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum, and archived. Links and information about submitting questions will be available at the Facebook page. The event is free of charge and the public is welcome to attend.
“We originally planned to have a formal, in-depth conversation with the artists for the dadibaajimo exhibition at a reception, but we couldn’t make it happen,” Lewis said in a media release from the museum. “Although the museum is currently closed due to the coronovirus pandemic, we are taking this opportunity to offer what we hope will be the first of many online programs. Plus, as anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting Cathie Jamieson knows, she is a great speaker and storyteller in addition to being a great artist.”
"dadibaajimo: Two Mississauga Artists Share Stories," which opened at the Yager in February, features artwork by Jamieson, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and Luke Swinson, of the Mississaugas of Scucog Island. It is the first exhibit at the Yager Museum to feature contemporary indigenous artwork. The exhibit will be on view at the museum until later this year.
Jamieson lives on the Credit Reservation, in what is today known as Ontario, Canada. An artist from a young age, she studied art and art history at the University of Toronto, Mississauga, and since then has shown her own work and promoted other Indigenous artists in venues around southern Ontario, the release said. In addition to her artistic career, she also serves as an elected band councillor for the Mississaugas of the Credit, where she focuses work on issues of education, environmental sustainability and health care. More information can be found at her artist website, http://www.cathiejamieson.com.
The museum is not open to the public, but staff are working to ensure it will be safe for visitors, staff and students when it reopens. Information about upcoming programs, exhibits and initiatives can be found on the museum’s webpage at https://bit.ly/371ShcK, or its Facebook page.
