DELHI — Bushel invites the public for an evening of poetry and dance by Sueyeun Juliette Lee and Jungwoong Kim from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Bushel is on the ground floor at 106 Main St. in Delhi. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Seating is limited.
The suggested cost per ticket is $20. Tickets may be reserved in advance at www.bushelcollective.org/events.
According to a media release, the event celebrates the publication of Lee’s book, “Aerial Concave Without Cloud” (Nightboard, 2022), which will be available for purchase and signing. Lee will read from her book and a performance by dancer/choreographer Kim will follow.
Lee lives in Denver, Colorado. A former Pew Fellow in the Arts for Literature, she has held international residencies in video art and poetry, and presented work at the Denver Art Museum, Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, Chicago’s city-wide performance arts festival and the Asian Arts Initiative.
Her essays on race, contemporary poetics, trauma, and the avant-garde can be found in university press, Ipublications, The Poetry Foundation and Entropy Magazine.
Born and raised in South Korea, Kim has been a dancer, choreographer, media artist, arts educator, and contact improvisation teacher for more than 20 years. He has training in martial arts and Korean traditional dance and ritual, both of which inform his artistic vision and aesthetic. He has done performances in contact improvisation and other dance styles with Katie Duck, Kurt Koegel, Hiekyoung Blanz, Kristie Simpson, Karen Nelson, Chris Aiken, Leah Stein, and Marion Ramirez.
As a resident-artist at Philadelphia’s Asian Arts Initiative, he created and collaborated in a series of performance works dealing with catastrophic events and sudden human loss, including the 2014 Sewol Ferry disaster off the coast of South Korea. In connection with this body of work, in 2015 he was awarded a multi-year grant from The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage for SaltSoul, a multi-disciplinary, multi-site, durational performance project.
