The Otsego County Sheriff's Department announced an Exeter man was charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment Sunday, April 30.
According to a media release, deputies were called to the West Exeter Fire Department Sunday after fire personnel arrived at their station and located an adult victim with serious physical injuries. The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital where they were diagnosed with multiple fractures, lacerations and contusions. Interviews with the victim revealed that they had been unlawfully imprisoned at Tyler A. Rose’s residence for a period of days while he subjected the victim to continued assaults with a variety of tools and implements.
Based on information provided by the victim, investigators secured and executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence, the release said. Evidence relevant to the case was located on the scene and Rose, 26, was taken in to custody.
Rose was charged with first-degree assault, a class A felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated harassment and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors, the release said.
While at the sheriff’s office, Rose interfered with arrest processing and was subsequently charged with obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, the release said.
After consultation with the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office, a bail recommendation of $15,000 cash/$15,000 credit card/$150,000 surety bond was advised. Rose was held in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment on the original charges. He was also issued an appearance ticket on the obstruction charge, to return to Middlefield Town Court at a later date, the release said.
The victim remains at the trauma center at Bassett Hospital, and an order of protection was issued on their behalf, the release said.
