State Police said an Exeter man died after a vehicle accident along state Route 28 in Exeter.
Troopers from the Richfield Springs barracks responded Wednesday, Aug. 30, to a report of a vehicle that crashed off state Route 28 in the town of Exeter, about a half-mile north of the intersection with county Route 16, Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said in an email.
The driver, James T. Brumm, 57, was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and later succumbed to those injuries, she said.
A dog in the vehicle did not appear to be injured and was taken from the scene by the SPCA, Dembinska said.
